Two Meitei youth abducted by alleged Kuki militants released unharmed

IMPHAL: Two Meitei youths abducted by suspected Kuki militants were released unharmed on Thursday morning.
Their release followed a negotiation that involved shifting 11 Kuki prisoners from Sajiwa Jail in Imphal to Churachandpur Jail, one of several preconditions set by the abductors.
Chief Minister expressed gratitude on X, stating, “The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on September 27 have been safely returned to the custody of @manipur_police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central governments who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued.”
The state government had dispatched Director General of Police Rajiv Singh to Kangpokpi to negotiate with Kuki leaders for the youths' release.
Initially, three young men—Ningombam Johnson Singh, Oinam Thoithoi Singh, and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh—were reported missing after leaving their homes in Thoubal district to attend an army recruitment rally at New Keithelmanbi in Imphal West.
Local sources indicated that the trio had relied on Google Maps for directions but mistakenly set their destination as Keithelmanbi (a Kuki area) instead of New Keithelmanbi (a Meitei area), leading to their capture. Ningombam Johnson Singh was released unharmed the same day.
The incident prompted a shutdown in Imphal Valley on Wednesday, reflecting the community's concern over the abduction.