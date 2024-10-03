Two Meitei youth abducted by alleged Kuki militants released unharmed

The state government had dispatched Director General of Police Rajiv Singh to Kangpokpi to negotiate with Kuki leaders for the youths' release.

Initially, three young men—Ningombam Johnson Singh, Oinam Thoithoi Singh, and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh—were reported missing after leaving their homes in Thoubal district to attend an army recruitment rally at New Keithelmanbi in Imphal West.

Local sources indicated that the trio had relied on Google Maps for directions but mistakenly set their destination as Keithelmanbi (a Kuki area) instead of New Keithelmanbi (a Meitei area), leading to their capture. Ningombam Johnson Singh was released unharmed the same day.

The incident prompted a shutdown in Imphal Valley on Wednesday, reflecting the community's concern over the abduction.