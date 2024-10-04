'Disease of unemployment' spread by BJP has put future of youth in danger in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi

"Some sisters of Haryana gave shelter during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, fed homemade rotis with great love and also explained the complex problems of the state," Gandhi said.

Today, Haryana has the highest unemployment in India, he said.

"The reason for this is - BJP has broken the backbone of every system that provides employment to the youth of the state in a decade," he alleged.

The BJP has broken the back of small businesses with flawed GST and demonetisation, Gandhi said. It has broken the spirits of youth preparing for the army with Agniveer, he said.

The BJP has broken the courage of those doing agricultural business with black laws and broke the dreams of sportspersons by snatching their support, Gandhi further alleged.

It has broken families by stopping government recruitment with 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', he said.