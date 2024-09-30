Haryana polls: Rahul flays BJP's 'pro-industrialist' policies, says Adani profits while common man struggles

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working for industrialists, as he targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over issues like farmers' welfare, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment.
He alleged that Narendra Modi has laid a 'chakravyuh', similar to the one in Mahabharata, but the aim of this trap was to ensure that the money of the poor goes into the hands of a few billionaires.
Gandhi addressed rallies in Naraingarh and Thanesar in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts ahead of the October 5 Assembly polls in Haryana and said the fight was between the ideologies of the Congress and the BJP.
He asserted that the Congress would form a government in Haryana and bring about change.
"On the one hand, there is justice (Congress) and on the other (BJP), there is injustice (BJP)", he said.
He claimed that money keeps flowing into the account of industrialist Gautam Adami "like a tsunami" while the common man struggles.
Without naming regional parties like the INLD and the JJP, who are also contesting the polls, Gandhi claimed the "remote control of small parties was in the hands of the BJP."
Rahul Gandhi was joined by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leader KC Venugopal at the rally.
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his bete noire and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja were also present at the rallies as the Congress sought to present a united face amid sharp attack from rival parties, including the BJP, over reports of infighting in its Haryana unit. As the Naraingarh rally concluded, Rahul ensured that all leaders on the stage, including Selja and Hooda, raised their hands together in a show of unity.
As part of his 'Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra', Gandhi campaigned in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts and was welcomed by party workers and supporters at multiple points en route.
In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted the BJP government in Haryana, saying those who talk about "changing" the Constitution and "insult" the people of the state must be ousted from power.
Rahul Gandhi also touched upon the party's poll promises, which include the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP, a caste survey, monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman and gas cylinders for Rs 500 if voted to power.
Hitting out the BJP government, Gandhi said it was pro-industrialists.
"In Haryana, we don't need such a government, but one of farmers, labourers and poor," he said, adding that India comprises 95 percent of poor people, labourers, farmers, Dalits, and backward classes.
At another rally in Thanesar in Kurukshetra, also known as the land of the Mahabharata, Rahul said the BJP has laid 'chakravyuh' to take money from the pockets of 95 percent of the people and put it in the pockets of a few billionaires.
"Like the 'chakravyuh' (trap) in Mahabharata, a similar 'chakravyuh' has been laid by Modi ji...Six people are behind this chakravyuh'—Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Adani, Ambani, Doval and Mohan Bhagwat," he alleged.
"The aim is that money of the poor people of this country should go into the hands of 20–25 billionaires," the Congress leader added.
It is important to see how much money is coming into the pockets of the poor and the common people and how much is going out, he said.
"You have to ask this. whether more money is going out of your pockets than what is coming in...Think about Adani Ji; he wakes up in the morning, he does not work on a farm, he does not use a plough, does not work in a small business, but eats good food, lives in a palatial house and money keeps coming in his bank account 24 hours, non-stop, like a tsunami," Rahul claimed.
However, money is going out from the bank accounts of the common people "like a storm," he said.
While the Congress protects the interests of farmers, poor and labourers, the BJP gives benefits to big industrialists, he claimed.
Lashing out at the BJP over the three farm laws, Rahul Gandhi said the government says that laws were framed for the benefit of farmers, but if that was the case, then why were farmers of the country protesting on the roads. "Because a farmer knows that money will be taken out from their pockets in one more way," he claimed.
In the name of development, the land of farmers, and the poor is taken, Gandhi said, asking if anyone has ever heard about the land of industrialists being acquired. "Have you ever heard that even one acre of land from Adani and Ambani was taken away for development?" he asked.
Rahul said the right price is not given to the farmers for their produce, and when they think of joining the Army, they are made to face the Agnipath scheme. "It is not Agniveer scheme, it is a way to steal the pension of the jawans, it is just that. Normal jawan gets a pension for life. An Agniveer will not get a pension, no canteen facilities...only an Agniveer tag. This means money has been snatched from their pockets," he said.
"Where does this money go? It goes into Adani's pocket. Companies from Israel and the US make weapons and Adani puts his company label on them and then the Indian army buys from Adani Defence. Adani makes money, half of which is given to a political party and money is spent on Modi's marketing," he alleged.
The money that the BJP gives to Ambani and Adani, I will give the same amount to the farmers, the poor, labourers and Dalits, he said.
He accused the Modi government of waiving the Rs 16 lakh debt of big industrialists like Adani but failing to waive the loan of farmers.
He again raised the issue of several Haryana youths going to the US through illegal routes due to a lack of employment opportunities in their home state.
Exuding confidence that the Congress will form the government in Haryana, he said, "This government will be of '36 biradari' (all sections), and participation of all will be ensured."
Haryana goes to polls on October 5, while results will be declared on October 8.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)