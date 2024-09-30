Haryana polls: Rahul flays BJP's 'pro-industrialist' policies, says Adani profits while common man struggles

Without naming regional parties like the INLD and the JJP, who are also contesting the polls, Gandhi claimed the "remote control of small parties was in the hands of the BJP."

Rahul Gandhi was joined by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leader KC Venugopal at the rally.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his bete noire and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja were also present at the rallies as the Congress sought to present a united face amid sharp attack from rival parties, including the BJP, over reports of infighting in its Haryana unit. As the Naraingarh rally concluded, Rahul ensured that all leaders on the stage, including Selja and Hooda, raised their hands together in a show of unity.

As part of his 'Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra', Gandhi campaigned in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts and was welcomed by party workers and supporters at multiple points en route.

In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted the BJP government in Haryana, saying those who talk about "changing" the Constitution and "insult" the people of the state must be ousted from power.

Rahul Gandhi also touched upon the party's poll promises, which include the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP, a caste survey, monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman and gas cylinders for Rs 500 if voted to power.

Hitting out the BJP government, Gandhi said it was pro-industrialists.

"In Haryana, we don't need such a government, but one of farmers, labourers and poor," he said, adding that India comprises 95 percent of poor people, labourers, farmers, Dalits, and backward classes.

At another rally in Thanesar in Kurukshetra, also known as the land of the Mahabharata, Rahul said the BJP has laid 'chakravyuh' to take money from the pockets of 95 percent of the people and put it in the pockets of a few billionaires.

"Like the 'chakravyuh' (trap) in Mahabharata, a similar 'chakravyuh' has been laid by Modi ji...Six people are behind this chakravyuh'—Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Adani, Ambani, Doval and Mohan Bhagwat," he alleged.

"The aim is that money of the poor people of this country should go into the hands of 20–25 billionaires," the Congress leader added.