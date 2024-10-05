Haryana all decked up for battle

CHANDIGARH: The fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat of the Congress besides JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and 1,027 other candidates will be decided on Saturday as elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held with over 2 crore people eligible to vote.

The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of wins in the state while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback after a decade. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

State chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal said 2,03,54,350 voters, including 8,821 centurions, are eligible to vote which will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.