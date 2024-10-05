‘No use of bowing before Shivaji Maharaj after scaring people, destroying Constitution’: Rahul Gandhi

KOLHAPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the BJP government, saying there was no use in bowing before Shivaji Maharaj after scaring people and destroying the Constitution and institutions in the country.

Gandhi on Saturday unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire, in Kolhapur city of western Maharashtra.

Addressing a public meeting before unveiling the statue, Gandhi slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the collapse of the statue of the warrior king at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district and said the party's ideology was not right.

"There is no use of bowing before bowing before Shivaji Maharaj after scaring people, destroying the Constitution and institutions in the country," Gandhi said.

His comments were apparently targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had apologised to Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of his statue.