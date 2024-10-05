Polling begins for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana; Nayab Saini, Khattar early voters

CHANDIGARH: Polling for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana began Saturday morning amid tight security, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker among the early voters.

Top leaders in the fray are CM Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, and JJP's Dushyant Chautala.

In all, 1,027 candidates are contesting the election.

The Congress is hoping to return to power after 10 years by dethroning the BJP.

The voting, which began at 7 am, will conclude at 6 pm, while the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

Saini, who is contesting from Ladwa in Kurukshetra, cast his vote in his native village, Mirza, in Ambala district's Naraingarh.

Former Haryana chief minister M L Khattar cast his vote in Karnal, while Manu Bhaker along with her parents, cast their ballots in Goria village in Jhajjar district.

Before he cast his vote, Saini prayed at Guru Ravidas temple and a gurdwara.