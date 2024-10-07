FIR filed against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for promoting enmity

Lucknow: An FIR was lodged against Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in Ghaziabad on Monday for allegedly promoting enmity among religious groups and other offences following a complaint by an aide of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, said the police sources.

Notably, Yati Narsinghanand, the Mahamandleshwar of Juna Akhara, is facing multiple FIRs and protests from Muslim groups over his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad given at an event on September 29.

The FIR against the Alt news co-founder was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Udita Tyagi, General Secretary of Yati Narsimahanand Saraswati Foundation, at to Kavinagar police station, wherein, she alleged that Zubair posted a video clip of an old programme of Narsinghanand on October 3 to incite violence by Muslims against him following which the temple was attacked on October 5 by a mob of Islamists that had tried to lay siege to the Shiv Shakti Dham.

The FIR against Zubair was lodged around 2 pm under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 228 (giving or fabricating false evidence), 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 356(3) (related to defamation) and 351 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), the police said.

As per the sources, a massive crowd had assembled outside Dasna Devi temple headed by Narsinghanand in Ghaziabad, to protest against him on Friday night after videos of his inflammatory remarks went viral on social media following which security was stepped up around the temple premises.