Sonam Wangchuk stays put at Ladakh Bhawan, says awaiting word on meeting with top leadership

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he and his supporters will stay put at the Ladakh Bhawan till the authorities tell them when they will be able to country's top leadership.

He said the protesters, who are demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, are not asking for anything unusual and are here to remind the ruling BJP of its poll promise.

The Sixth Schedule pertains to the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram as "autonomous districts and autonomous regions".

Wangchuk and his supporters began their indefinite fast at the Ladakh Bhawan on Sunday.

"We are going to sit here till we get a reply on when we will be able to meet our leaders. We walked for 30-32 days, we deserve to get a meeting at least," Wangchuk told PTI.

The people of Ladakh had welcomed the government's decision to make it a union territory because they were promised a legislature and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, the climate activist said.

"We are not asking for anything unusual, we are here to remind the BJP of the promise it made in its manifestos," he said.

Wangchuk and his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh to press their demands and were detained at the capital's Singhu border on September 30.