Civil society expresses solidarity with Ladakh people’s demands for autonomy

NEW DELHI: A consortium of civil society groups, Nation Alliance for People’s Movement (NAPM), expressed its solidarity with the Ladakhi people’s demands for - Sixth Schedule Status and Constitutional Rights to Save Ladakh and the Himalayas from 'Destructive Developments'.
Members of NAPM have issued a statement expressing their full support to the Ladakhi delegation sitting on fast at Ladakh Bhawan.
“We also appeal to all Indian citizens, who support decentralised development planning and employment opportunities for locals - a demand being raised all across India, to support the demands of the people of Ladakh,” states NAPM which was undersigned by famous social activists Medha Patekar, Praful Samantra and many others.
Notably, celebrated climate activist Sonam Wangchuk along with other activists has been on a hunger strike for the last five days at Ladakh Bhawan after Delhi Police didn’t allow them to sit on hunger strike at Jantar-Mantar.
“We are fasting for the safeguard of Ladakh and Himalayas, after having walked all the way from Leh to Delhi,” said Wangchuk in a video message after paying homage to Ratan Tata, a well-known industrialist who died on October 9.
“This morning is the fifth day of our fast, surviving on salt and water alone,” Wangchuk said.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police’s response to a petition seeking permission for the Wangchuk and other activists to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. The protest, planned from October 8 to 23, aims to raise awareness about the “ecological and cultural collapse” in Ladakh and advocate for implementing the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory.
NAPM categorically expressed shock and aggrieved over Wangchuk and his 20 colleagues again compelled to begin an indefinite fast.
Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk along with 150 other activists reached Delhi’s Singhu Border after marching 900 km over 30 days on September 30. After that Delhi Police detained the activists and not allowed a foot march in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti.
