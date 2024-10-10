Ratan Tata's mortal remains kept at NCPA for people to pay tributes

MUMBAI: Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata's body was on Thursday morning taken from his house in a hearse, decked with white flowers, to the NCPA in south Mumbai where it would be kept for people to pay their last respects.

Before the hearse started from Tata's home, located a couple of kilometres away from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), the Mumbai Police band played a tune as a mark of respect to him.

As the news of Tata's demise spread, people from different walks of life gathered outside his house since early Thursday morning to pay tribute to him.

Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.