State funeral for Ratan Tata after thousands pay tribute; mortal remains brought to Worli for cremation

MUMBAI: The mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata are being taken from Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) to Worli for final rites. Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city on Wednesday night.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral.

CM Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's education minister Deepak Kesarkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing about Tata's death.

His body was kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for the public to pay respects from around 10.30 am to 3.55 pm, where thousands of people from different walks of life flocked in.

As the news of Tata's demise spread, people from different walks of life gathered outside his house early Thursday morning to pay tribute to him.

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.

A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at halfmast on Thursday as a sign of mourning.