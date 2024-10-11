Haryana's new BJP government likely to be sworn-in on October 15 in Panchkula

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana is likely to be held in Panchkula on October 15. Preparations are underway for the event in Panchkula, a senior official said on Friday.

The official said a tentative date for the oath taking is October 15.

"We are preparing the venue for the event," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr Yash Garg, told PTI over the phone.

Earlier, TNIE reported that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held after Dussehra, with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with several other Union ministers and CMs of BJP-ruled states, expected to attend the event.

A district-level committee has also been formed under the DC's chairmanship for making necessary arrangements for the oath ceremony.

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

The party ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

(With inputs from PTI and ENS)