IMA writes to CM Mamata, appeals for ‘immediate attention’ to doctors on indefinite ‘fast to death’

KOLKATA: Expressing concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the agitating junior doctors, who are on fast unto death, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sought her immediate intervention.

In the letter, IMA president RV Asokan said the West Bengal government was entirely capable of meeting all their demands.

"It has been almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on fast-unto-death struggle. The IMA supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention. The government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands," he said in the letter dated October 10, which was made public on Friday.

"Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your goodself to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government. The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trust you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help we would gladly assist," he added.

Asokan later told PTI that he was on the way to Kolkata to meet the junior doctors who had been on fast since Saturday evening.

"I am going to Kolkata and will be meeting the junior doctors who are fasting. I will also be going to the RG Kar hospital to see the young doctor who has been hospitalised. I will also talk to the other young doctors and then talk to the press," he said.

Asked whether he had received any reply to his letter, he said, "Waiting for that."