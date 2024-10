Inadequate medical care during imprisonment led to GN Saibaba's untimely death, says NGO

NEW DELHI: The NGO National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) has claimed that prolonged imprisonment and inadequate medical care exacerbated pre-existing health issues of former DU professor and disability rights activist GN Saibaba and contributed to his untimely death.

Saibaba died at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad due to post-operative complications on Saturday, seven months after he was acquitted in a Maoist links case. He was 54.

In a statement, the non-governmental organisation underscored the challenges Saibaba faced during his incarceration and the toll it took on his health.

The former professor, who had polio and was affected by multiple severe health conditions, was released just months ago after 10 years in prison on charges that the NPRD termed false.

Despite his release being hailed as a victory for justice, his freedom was tragically short-lived, it said.

According to the NPRD, Saibaba's prolonged imprisonment and inadequate medical care exacerbated his pre-existing health issues, contributing to his untimely death.

During his incarceration, Saibaba endured worsening spinal and nervous system disorders and one of his arms became non-functional due to injuries sustained during his arrest, it added.