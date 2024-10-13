Nation

Shivsena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi attack Maharashtra govt over rising crime rates

In the wake of the sensational murder of Baba Siddiqui on Saturday, Chaturvedi alleged that Maharashtra hasn’t seen such a state of collapse in its law and order.
Shiva Sena ( Udhav faction) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka ChaturvediPhoto | Express
NEW DELHI: Shiva Sena ( Udhav faction) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashes out at the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In the wake of sensational murder of Baba Siddiqui on Saturday, Chaturvedi alleged " Maharashtra hasn’t seen such a state of collapse in its law and order. This death is a grim reminder of the 80s decade of Mumbai".

She cited that Ganpat Gaikwad, BJP MLA, on February 24 opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Mindhe Sena chief of Kalyan, inside a police station.

Contract killing, business rivalry among angles being probed in Baba Siddique's killing

Taking a dig at the current Maharashtra government, she further said " On February 24, Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by businessman Mauris Noronha alias ‘Mauris Bhai’ at the former’s Borivali office. The CBI on the order of the Bombay high court took over the investigation of that case from Mumbai police".

She further said that Sachin Kurmi, a member of the NCP (AP), was fatally stabbed in Byculla (E) and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique, was shot dead in Bandra.

Baba Siddique may have died before hospitalisation: Doctors
