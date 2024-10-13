Shivsena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi attack Maharashtra govt over rising crime rates

NEW DELHI: Shiva Sena ( Udhav faction) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashes out at the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In the wake of sensational murder of Baba Siddiqui on Saturday, Chaturvedi alleged " Maharashtra hasn’t seen such a state of collapse in its law and order. This death is a grim reminder of the 80s decade of Mumbai".

She cited that Ganpat Gaikwad, BJP MLA, on February 24 opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Mindhe Sena chief of Kalyan, inside a police station.