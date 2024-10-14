Decks cleared for Omar’s swearing-in as President's rule revoked in J&K

SRINAGAR: Paving way for the formation of the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory after the NC-Congress alliance secured majority in J&K Assembly poll, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday revoked the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the Order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister under section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019,” read the order issued by President Murmu today.

The decision to revoke President’s rule in J&K came two days after National Conference Vice President and CM-designate Omar Abdullah met J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday evening and handed him support letters of NC, Congress, independents, CPI(M) and AAP and staked claim for government formation.

After Omar staked claim for government formation, Lt Governor Sinha had recommended to the central government to lift the President’s rule. The lifting of President’s rule was necessary for the formation of an elected government in J&K.