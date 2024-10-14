Decks cleared for Omar’s swearing-in as President's rule revoked in J&K

SRINAGAR: Paving way for the formation of the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory after the NC-Congress alliance secured majority in J&K Assembly poll, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday revoked the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the Order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister under section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019,” read the order issued by President Murmu today.
The decision to revoke President’s rule in J&K came two days after National Conference Vice President and CM-designate Omar Abdullah met J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday evening and handed him support letters of NC, Congress, independents, CPI(M) and AAP and staked claim for government formation.
After Omar staked claim for government formation, Lt Governor Sinha had recommended to the central government to lift the President’s rule. The lifting of President’s rule was necessary for the formation of an elected government in J&K.
On October 31, 2019 when Jammu & Kashmir was converted into two Union Territories, the Home Ministry had issued a presidential order under Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 imposing President’s Rule in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, legal experts said.
They said the proclamation President’s order needed to be revoked because it had suspended all the provisions of the Reorganisation Act dealing with J&K Assembly and the elected government.
Jammu and Kashmir has been under direct central rule since June 2018, when the then PDP-BJP coalition government collapsed following the withdrawal of the support by the saffron party citing security concerns.
Now with the lifting of the central rule, the decks have been cleared for formation of the first civilian government in J&K. It is likely that the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah-led NC-Congress coalition government may take place on Wednesday.
The three-phase Assembly poll was held in J&K on September 18, 25 and October 1. It was the first Assembly polls in J&K post Article 370 abrogation. The NC and Congress alliance secured a majority in the 90-member Assembly with NC securing 42 seats and Congress six while BJP got 29 seats.
Five independents have extended support to NC while CPI (M) and lone AAP MLA have also supported the NC-Congress government to be headed by Omar Abdullah, who was elected as NC legislature party leader last week and has been backed by Congress.