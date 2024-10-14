Home Minister Amit Shah hails Delhi, Gujarat police for seizing drugs worth Rs 13,000 crore

NEW DELHI: Commending the efforts made by Delhi and Gujarat Police forces in seizing drugs worth Rs 13,000 crore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the hunt against narco-trade and its syndicate would continue with full vigour, as the government has ‘zero-tolerance’ against the menace to protect youth.
In one of his ‘X’ posts, Shah said, “I congratulate Delhi Police for the series of successful operations seizing drugs worth Rs 13,000 crore, including the recent one with Gujarat Police recovering cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore. The hunt against drugs and narco trade will continue with no laxity.”
“The Modi government is committed to building a drug-free Bharat by protecting our youth from the scourge of drugs,” the Home Minister added.
On October 13, in a joint operation of Delhi and Gujarat Police forces, seized at least 518 kgs of cocaine from Ankleshwar and five people were arrested. The officials said the new seizure was connected to the recovery of 700 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi.
With this, 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, worth over Rs 13,000 crore, have been recovered so far and the number of arrests in connection with the case has risen to 12.
A senior Delhi Police official said, that during investigations into the previous seizure of 700 kg of cocaine, the Special Cell found the drugs were brought from Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar.
On Sunday, a team of the Special Cell was sent to Gujarat and the cocaine was recovered from the company’s godown, he said, adding five people were also arrested from the spot. He said that the accused are being further interrogated regarding the alleged international syndicate running from Dubai and the UK.
On October 2, the Special Cell seized more than 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalpur and arrested four people. Two others were subsequently apprehended from Amritsar and Chennai.