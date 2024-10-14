Home Minister Amit Shah hails Delhi, Gujarat police for seizing drugs worth Rs 13,000 crore

NEW DELHI: Commending the efforts made by Delhi and Gujarat Police forces in seizing drugs worth Rs 13,000 crore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the hunt against narco-trade and its syndicate would continue with full vigour, as the government has ‘zero-tolerance’ against the menace to protect youth.

In one of his ‘X’ posts, Shah said, “I congratulate Delhi Police for the series of successful operations seizing drugs worth Rs 13,000 crore, including the recent one with Gujarat Police recovering cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore. The hunt against drugs and narco trade will continue with no laxity.”

“The Modi government is committed to building a drug-free Bharat by protecting our youth from the scourge of drugs,” the Home Minister added.