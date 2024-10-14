RG Kar issue: Junior doctors' hunger strike enters 10th day, another protesting medic hospitalised

KOLKATA: The fast-unto-death' by junior doctors in West Bengal to press for their demands in the wake of the RG Kar hospital incident entered the 10th day on Monday, even as another medic was admitted to hospital after his health condition deteriorated, officials said.

Pulastha Acharya of the NRS Medical College and Hospital was taken to hospital on Sunday night after he complained of severe stomach pain, they said.

Three of the junior medics who were on hunger strike in Kolkata and Siliguri city in the northern part of the state were earlier hospitalised in view of their health condition.

"Pulastha is in the CCU and his parameters have deteriorated. We have formed a medical board to treat him," a senior doctor of the NRS Medical College and Hospital told PTI.