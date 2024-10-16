Baba Siddique murder: Shooters learnt to operate firearms through YouTube videos

MUMBAI: Shooters involved in the killing of NCP politician Baba Siddique learnt to handle firearms by watching videos on YouTube at a rented house in Kurla area of Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

Siddique (66) was shot dead on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area, prima facie by three shooters.

Police have so far arrested four persons, including Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters, Harishkumar Balakram Nisad (23), and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar, who hails from Pune.

Nisad and Kashyap belong to the same village as the wanted accused Shivkumar Gautam.

The interrogation of the accused in custody disclosed that Gautam learnt to handle guns during the celebratory firings at weddings in Uttar Pradesh, a crime branch official said.

Gautam was hired as the "main shooter" as he knew how to operate guns, the official said citing the interrogation of Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap.

It was Gautam who trained Kashyap and Singh in handling firearms at a rented house in Kurla, where they performed "dry practice" (shooting without bullets) for want of open space, he said.

They learnt loading and unloading the weapon by watching YouTube videos for nearly four weeks, the official added.

Shockingly, one of the alleged co-conspirators, Shubham Lonkar, was questioned by the police in June in connection with firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, an incident allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang network.