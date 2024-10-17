Consensus in MVA on 200 out of 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

PUNE: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies have so far arrived at a consensus on 200 assembly seats in Maharashtra out of the total 288 for the next month's elections.

Speaking to reporters at Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district, he said the results of Haryana polls, where the Congress suffered a drubbing at the hands of the BJP, will not have any bearing on the elections in Maharashtra.

"I am not directly involved in the seat-sharing discussions. (NCP-SP state unit chief) Jayant Patil is representing our party in the talks. As per the information he shared, an understanding has been reached on approximately 200 out of the total 288 seats," he said in response to a question.

Asked about which seats in Satara district that the NCP (SP) will demand, he said a decision on seat-sharing will be taken by Patil.