Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM for second consecutive term

Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday, days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other top BJP leaders in attendance at the ceremony.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who has become the Chief Minister for the second time.

Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh, Panipat Rural MLA and Jat leader Mahipal Dhanda, Faridabad MLA Vipul Goel, Gohana MLA Arvind Sharma, Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana, Barwala MLA Ranbir Gangwa and Narwana legislator Kumar Bedi took oath as ministers.

Two women MLAs,Tosham legislator Shruti Choudhary and Ateli MLA Arti Singh Rao, were also sworn in as ministers.

Tigaon MLA Rajesh Nagar and Palwal MLA Gaurav Gautam took oath as state ministers (independent charge).