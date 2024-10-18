Bahraich violence: All five accused sent to 14-day judicial remand by CJM court

LUCKNOW: All the five named accused of the murder of Ram Gopal Mishra, who was killed during the Bahraich communal conflagration of October 13, were sent to a 14-day judicial remand by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Bahraich, on Friday.

All five named accused were arrested in connection with the killing on Thursday. According to sources, the accused including Mohammad Sarfaraz, Mohammad Talim, Abdul Hamid, Mohammad Afzal and Mohammad Faheem were sent to jail after being produced in the CJM court on Friday. For security reasons, the accused were produced before the CJM Poonam Pathak at her residence where a special Court was held as a posse of policemen and para-military forces cordoned off the area and entry was restricted.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Monika Rani and Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla patrolled the city as police and paramilitary forces remained deployed in sensitive areas. On the other hand, the police have started the crackdown on those who carried out arson in the Maharajganj market area on the day of violence and the day after.

Notably, all the five named accused were arrested on Thursday by the district police. Of the five, two – Sarfaraz and Talim were injured in exchange of fire with the police team as they had allegedly opened fire on the cops when taken for the recovery of the weapon used in the murder of Ram Gopal Mishra.

The two accused opened fire at the accompanying police party with the loaded weapon that they had hidden at Nanpara locality bordering Nepal. The duo allegedly opened fire in a bid to escape to the neighbouring country but sustained gunshots in leg fired by cops in retaliation.