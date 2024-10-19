Nation

EC orders removal of acting Jharkhand DGP ahead of assembly polls

The decision to remove Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and action taken by the commission against him during previous elections
Representational image
Representational imageFile photo| PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

RANCHI: Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand polls, the Election Commission on Saturday directed the state government to remove Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta from his position with immediate effect due to a "history" of complaints against him in previous elections, sources said.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 13 and 20.

The decision to remove Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and action taken by the commission against him during previous elections, the sources said.

The charge of the DGP will now be handed over to the senior most DGP-level officer in the cadre, they said.

Representational image
NDA reaches seat-sharing consensus for Jharkhand Assembly elections
Assembly polls
EC
Jharkhand DGP

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com