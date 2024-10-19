Hoax bomb threats to airlines: Govt mulls law to deal with offenders

NEW DELHI: Even as the intelligence and cyber security agencies are grappling to ascertain the origin and people or organisation behind the recent repeated hoax bomb threats to airlines in India and their actual intent, the government is considering of framing a punitive law to deal with such activities undertaken either from Indian soil or overseas, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said that till the agencies find out the real culprits behind such activities, which are hitting India very hard economically, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a proposal from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) concerning the provisions in the proposed law.

Noting that the BCAS has proposed a five-year imprisonment for those, who would be charged in hoax bomb threat cases, a source in the government said, “The MHA has initiated a consultation process with the Ministry of Law & Justice and Civil Aviation to bring in amendments to Aircraft Act, 1934 and Aircraft Rules, 1937.”