Congress releases first list of 21 candidates for Jharkhand assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Monday night, fielding Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon from the Lohardaga seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Senior Congress leader and the party's in-charge for Tripura, Odisha and Nagaland, Ajoy Kumar, will contest the election from the Jamshedpur East constituency.

The former police officer, who has been a Lok Sabha MP from Jamshedpur in the past, is contesting the Assembly polls this time.

Oraon, also a former police officer, is a former Jharkhand Congress chief.

Among others, Shipli Neha Tirkey has been fielded from the Mandar (ST) constituency. She is the incumbent MLA from the seat. Her father, Bandhu Tirkey, is the chairman of the Congress's manifesto committee for the Jharkhand polls.