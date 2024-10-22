Karni Sena president announces cash reward for encounter of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

JAIPUR: Raj Singh Shekhawat, the national president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, has declared a cash reward of ₹1 crore 11 lakh 11 thousand 111 for any police officer who kills notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in an encounter.

Bishnoi has garnered significant attention recently due to his alleged involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, as well as his suspected threats against actor Salman Khan.

Shekhawat assured that the Karni Sena would assume full responsibility for the safety of the police officer's family involved in the encounter. His announcement has elicited widespread reactions, given Bishnoi's status as a highly wanted criminal with a lengthy history of violent offenses.

Speaking on the matter, Shekhawat said, “Our respected Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi. In this situation, the police officer who encounters Lawrence will be rewarded by the Karni Sena. We want a safe and fear-free India.”

The statement has ignited a sharp debate, drawing comparisons to the controversial 2017 police encounter of notorious Rajasthan gangster Anandpal Singh, whose family has long maintained that the encounter was staged. However, Anandpal's family has distanced itself from Shekhawat's remarks.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s wife, Sheela Shekhawat, also weighed in on the statement, saying, “Raj Singh Shekhawat’s remarks about Lawrence’s encounter reflect his personal views. An encounter or any such action cannot occur outside legal procedures, which is what he has demanded. I believe in the judicial system, and that’s why we are waiting for justice.”

Additionally, a Rajasthan connection has emerged in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, as the foreign pistols allegedly used in the killing were reportedly supplied by person from the state. However, further details regarding this link have not yet been disclosed.