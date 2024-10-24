Cyclone 'Dana' to make landfall tonight; Odisha, Bengal receive heavy rainfall | UPDATES

The severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' is expected to make landfall between the Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha early on Friday with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (kmph).
Several coastal districts across Odisha and Southern West Bengal will be impacted by heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD). The cyclone will also bring heavy rainfall to parts of Jharkhand.
Odisha's coastal belt experienced heavy rain and squally winds on Thursday morning as the storm approached closer to the state's coast, the IMD said. The highest rainfall of 62 mm was recorded at Paradip, while Rajnagar in Kendrapara district received 24 mm, rain in the last four hours, the Met Department said.
Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty said: "The severe cyclonic storm is likely to re-curve slightly towards west and west-southwards after landfall, triggering rain in southern Odisha around October 26."
TOP DEVELOPMENTS
1. (Odisha) Impact Zones:
Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore categorised as high-risk zones with wind speeds up to 120 kmph; potential tidal surge up to 2 meters predicted.
Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Jajpur; light to moderate rain expected other parts of Odisha, with significant rainfall beginning October 23 evening.
Odisha government targets relocating 10 lakh people from coastal areas; around 3-4 evacuated by Wednesday evening, with the rest to be moved by Thursday.
All marine activities prohibited, including fishing, until the cyclone passes; all fishermen safely returned by Tuesday.
2. (Bengal) Impact Zones:
Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecasted in multiple districts, with isolated areas facing extremely heavy rainfall (over 21 cm).
Coastal districts, including South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and Howrah, are at high risk due to expected strong winds (100-110 kmph) and tidal surges.
North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Hooghly, and Nadia are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with localised flooding possible in low-lying areas.
Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations for 15 hours from 6 pm on Thursday in view of the possible impact of cyclone.
3. (Jharkhand) Impact Zones
Southern and eastern districts, including East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, and Saraikela-Kharsawan, are likely to be most affected by heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Areas near rivers in East Singhbhum and Dumka could face localised flooding due to the expected downpour.
Winds of 60-70 kmph, along with heavy rainfall, may impact districts like Ranchi, Bokaro, and Dhanbad, leading to possible infrastructure damage and waterlogging
ODISHA
The weather system over the Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestward with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred about 260 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 290 km south-southeast of Dhamra (Odisha), and 350 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal) at 5.30 am.
"It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra during midnight of 24th to morning of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph," IMD said in the latest bulletin.
However, the landfall and wind speed predictions remain unchanged.
Moderate to intense rain and thunderstorms with wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely to lash some parts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Puri districts during the day, it said.
Meanwhile, roads in some areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhitarkania, and Puri were blocked after trees were uprooted due to strong winds, officials said.
With Odisha at the eye of the storm, the state government is racing against time to execute a massive evacuation plan aimed at relocating about 10 lakh people in several coastal districts to safety.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said more than 30 percent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places by Wednesday evening in view of cyclone Dana that barrels towards the state's coastal region, threatening to impact nearly half of its population.
"The remaining people will be brought to safety by 11 am on Thursday," he said. While asserting that the state is fully prepared to face the calamity, Majhi assured the people that they are in "safe hands."
"Do not panic and stay safe. You (people) are in safe hands," he said, adding that all arrangements have been made for the people at the cyclone shelters.
The IMD said that cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early Friday.
The distance between Dhamara in Bhadrak district and Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district is around 70 km.
It said that the landfall process will start from the night of October 24 and will continue till the morning of October 25.
The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said and added that landfall is mostly a slow process, which usually takes around 5-6 hours.
"Therefore, heavy rainfall, wind and storm surge will reach the peak during the landfall time, which is between October 24 night and October 25 morning," he added.
Stating that Odisha is likely to face a multi-hazard situation when cyclone Dana makes landfall, Mohapatra said apart from heavy to very heavy rainfall and in places with extremely heavy rainfall and high velocity wind, the state is likely to encounter a tidal surge of up to 2 meters.
IMD scientist Umashankar Das at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, warned that low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts are likely to be inundated and recommended that the government evacuate residents from these regions.
According to IMD sources, wind velocity in the districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore would be 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, along with extremely heavy rainfall and tidal surge during the landfall, which will take around four to five hours.
The IMD has warned of uprooting of trees, breaking of tree branches, damage to kutcha houses, electric poles and other infrastructure.
Meanwhile, the state government has categorised the vulnerable districts.
While Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are in high-risk zones, where wind velocity would remain at 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, Mayurbhanj would be in the second category, where wind speeds would be at 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.
Similarly, the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Jajpur come under category three, where wind speeds would be at 60-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph. The districts of Puri, Khurda (comprising Bhubaneswar), Dhenkanal and Keonjhar come under category four, where wind speeds will be at 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph.
To ensure the safety of the people, the state government has deployed 288 rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and Fire Services.
Districts that are also likely to be impacted include Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Ganjam, Deogarh and Sambalpur.
The IMD also cautioned that Cyclone Dana would bring significant rainfall to the state, predicting light to moderate rain at most locations, with heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) in isolated areas over Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Khordha starting in the evening of October 23.
On October 24 and 25, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several places, with isolated areas receiving extremely heavy rainfall (over 21 cm) in districts including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Jajpur, it added.
The IMD has prohibited all marine activities, including fishing, in the Bay of Bengal until the cyclone has passed.
"All fishermen returned to the coast by Tuesday evening," said Pujari.
Meanwhile, parts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts in Odisha experienced rain and adverse weather conditions on Wednesday afternoon, with the IMD saying that the outer bands of Cyclone Dana has begun to affect the eastern coastline.
With the cyclone approaching fast towards the state's coast, several activities, including the functioning of the Orissa High Court, Biju Patnaik International Airport, ports at Paradip and Dhamara, all educational institutions, and others remain suspended in the wake of the impending calamity.
WEST BENGAL
The coastal districts of Bengal are experiencing moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds since the early hours of Thursday, while Kolkata woke up to an overcast sky and intermittent showers.
Advising fishermen not to venture into the sea, the Met Department said gale wind with speeds reaching 90-100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph is prevailing over the northwest Bay of Bengal.
It warned that the wind speed over the area is likely to increase gradually to 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph till Friday morning, and decrease thereafter.
The bulletin warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpour in isolated places in the south Bengal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts on Thursday and Friday.
Public transportation to and from Kolkata's suburbs may get affected from the evening, as Eastern and South Eastern railways cancelled a large number of trains on Thursday and Friday in view of the cyclone.
More than 170 express and passenger trains running through South Eastern Railway (SER) jurisdiction have been cancelled, an official said.
The trains cancelled were scheduled to depart from their originating stations between October 23 and October 27, he said.
Besides, the Eastern Railway (ER) will not operate any EMU local train from Sealdah station on its south and Hasnabad sections from 8 pm on Thursday till 10 am on Friday, the official said.
The ER also cancelled 68 suburban trains on the Howrah division on Friday morning, he said.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said it is on high alert and has mobilised vessels and aircraft to respond swiftly to any contingency over the Bay of Bengal.
Meanwhile, the NDRF said it has deployed several teams across south Bengal to tackle any emergency situation.
Ferry services in the Sunderbans area spread over North and South 24 Parganas districts and also across the Hooghly River in Kolkata and adjoining areas will remain cancelled in view of the impending inclement weather, officials said.
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has also opened a control room at its headquarters and cancelled the leaves of all essential staff.
JHARKHAND
Parts of Jharkhand could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from Thursday night under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Dana', a Met Department official said.
An 'orange' alert has been issued in the Kolhan region (West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, and East Singhbhum districts) for Friday, he said.
This category of alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 115 mm to 204 mm in 24 hours, the official said.
"Apart from heavy rain, the region might also experience thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of up to 60 kmph," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.
Six teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Jamshedpur and Chaibasa, while two teams were kept on standby in Ranchi to deal with any emergency situation, another official said.
Several parts of central Jharkhand, including Ranchi, Khunti, Lohardaga, Gumla and Ramgarh, may also experience heavy rainfall on Friday, Anand said.
"Light to moderate rainfall is likely in many parts of the state on Thursday, with forecast of heavy rainfall in the Kolhan division, under the influence of the cyclonic system," he said.
The inclement weather is also likely to impact political activities underway for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand, scheduled to be held in two phases -- November 13 and November 20 -- with the counting of votes on November 23.