Odisha braces for heavy storm as cyclone Dana nears; around 10 lakh to be evacuated

BHUBANESHWAR: As the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Dana' on Wednesday morning and is likely to cross the Odisha coast, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra within the next 48 hours, the state government accelerated its efforts to evacuate the residents from vulnerable pockets in the coastal regions.
The cyclone is also set to bring heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The Odisha government is racing against time to execute a massive evacuation plan aimed at relocating about 10 lakh people in several coastal districts to safety.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the state government's preparedness, however, said that only 30 per cent of the people, or around 3-4 lakh people living in the identified 'danger zone', have been evacuated by Wednesday evening.
"The remaining people will be brought to safety by 11 am on Thursday," he said. While asserting that the state is fully prepared to face the calamity, Majhi assured the people that they are in "safe hands".
"Do not panic and stay safe. You (people) are in safe hands," he said, adding that all arrangements have been made for the people at the cyclone shelters.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged all the MLAs to coordinate with the administration in rescue and relief operations in the the state's coastal region which is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone.
The preliminary test of the Odisha civil service examination, 2023, which was scheduled to be held on October 27 has been postponed in view of the impending cyclone.
According to IMD, the tropical weather system will develop into a severe cyclonic storm over north-west Bay of Bengal by Thursday morning. It is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara, between Thursday night and Friday morning as a severe cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 km/ph to 110 km/ph and gusting up to 120 km/ph.
The national weather forecaster said the storm surge is expected to be 1 m to 2 m above the astronomical tide and it is likely to inundate low lying areas of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts during the cyclone's landfall.
According to the IMD, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal districts may face the maximum brunt of the post-monsoon season's maiden cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. Warning for all ports in Odisha was upgraded and distant warning signal number 2 hoisted on the day.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and other rescue agencies are on high alert and deployed in the districts likely to be affected by the storm.
On Wednesday morning, the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted at least 150 NDRF personnel and relief materials from Punjab in two special aircraft to Odisha. The NDRF personnel were later dispatched to various coastal districts in the state.
The Odisha government has already mobilised 19 teams from NDRF, 51 teams from ODRAF and 178 fire services teams. Additionally, 40 teams have been deployed in the districts to carry out rescue and relief operations.
Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj districts are on alert. More than 3,000 vulnerable locations across 14 districts, primarily along the coastal belt, have been identified. Over 10 lakh people are likely to be evacuated before Cyclone Dana makes landfall, said a senior official from the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office.
About 800 cyclone shelters are ready for the people who will be evacuated from the vulnerable areas. Additionally, 500 temporary shelters including in schools and colleges have been set up, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has stressed on 100 per cent evacuation of people from vulnerable areas to ensure zero casualty in the impending cyclone, he said.
To ensure the safety of the passengers, East Coast Railways (ECoR) has cancelled 222 trains passing through and originating from Odisha. Meanwhile, IMD said the deep depression intensified into cyclonic storm Dana over east-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning.
Eastern and South Eastern railways have cancelled over 150 trains on October 24 and 25, in view of the cyclone.
The Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden will remain closed for visitors on October 24 and 25 in view of the impending cyclone.
Earlier, the authorities had closed Similipal Tiger Reserve and Bhitarkanika National Park for tourists from October 23 to 25.
On the other hand, the state's Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik has appealed to people to provide shelters to stray animals, including dogs and oxen, during the cyclone.
If any stray animal is found injured, one can call helpline number 1962 for assistance, he said.
Cyclone Dana moved in a north-west direction with a speed of 15 km/ph in the last six hours and at 8.30 am persisted over the same region, about 520 km south-east of Paradip. It is likely to advance in north-west direction and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over north-west Bay of Bengal by Thursday morning.
The strong weather system is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara, between Thursday night and Friday morning as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100 km/ph to 110 km/ph and gusting up to 120 km/ph.