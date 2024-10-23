Odisha braces for heavy storm as cyclone Dana nears; around 10 lakh to be evacuated

BHUBANESHWAR: As the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Dana' on Wednesday morning and is likely to cross the Odisha coast, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra within the next 48 hours, the state government accelerated its efforts to evacuate the residents from vulnerable pockets in the coastal regions.

The cyclone is also set to bring heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Odisha government is racing against time to execute a massive evacuation plan aimed at relocating about 10 lakh people in several coastal districts to safety.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the state government's preparedness, however, said that only 30 per cent of the people, or around 3-4 lakh people living in the identified 'danger zone', have been evacuated by Wednesday evening.

"The remaining people will be brought to safety by 11 am on Thursday," he said. While asserting that the state is fully prepared to face the calamity, Majhi assured the people that they are in "safe hands".

"Do not panic and stay safe. You (people) are in safe hands," he said, adding that all arrangements have been made for the people at the cyclone shelters.