Odisha CM Majhi reviews evacuation, restoration as cyclone Dana nears

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Thursday mounted efforts to complete the evacuation of people from seaside and vulnerable places as tropical weather system 'Dana' turned into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal while advancing towards the state's north coastal districts.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the evacuation as well as rescue, relief and restoration measures for the post-cyclone scenario with his cabinet colleagues as well as senior officers of the state administration.

The Odisha government is targeting to evacuate 10 lakh people from 14 districts that can be impacted by the cyclone. Over 3 lakh people were evacuated by Wednesday evening and districts continued efforts on war footing to complete it.

Rescue agencies - National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire and Emergency Service evacuated people on the day from the vulnerable pockets, especially in coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.