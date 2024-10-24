High voltage battle in Baramati - Pawar Vs Pawar once again

MUMBAI: The Baramati assembly constituency is set to witness a high-voltage political drama in the upcoming state elections, with a contest shaping up between two members of the Pawar family.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday announced the candidature of Yogendra Pawar from Baramati, who will go head-to-head against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his uncle, in what is being described as a Pawar versus Pawar battle.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Baramati saw a similar contest in the parliamentary seat, where NCP’s Supriya Sule faced off against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

Supriya Sule won by a margin of 1.40 lakh votes. Notably, Sunetra Pawar trailed by over 40,000 votes in the Baramati assembly segment, where Ajit Pawar has been the MLA for the past seven terms.

In the aftermath of the Lok Sabha results, Ajit Pawar expressed his dissatisfaction with the voters of Baramati, hinting that he might consider contesting from a different constituency. He remarked that despite the significant development work and funds he had brought to Baramati, the voters had still rejected his spouse in the Lok Sabha elections.