I have faith in people of Baramati: Ajit Pawar on poll battle with nephew

PUNE: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar, who would be facing off with his nephew Yugendra Pawar on the family turf of Baramati, on Friday said he had faith in the constituency's voters who have always supported him.

The rival NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar on Thursday announced the candidature of 32-year-old Yugendra, son of Ajit's younger brother Shrinivas Pawar, from Baramati, setting the stage for a high-profile contest.

Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20.

Asked by reporters in Indapur, where he accompanied the NCP's local candidate Dattatray Bharne while filing the nomination, about his nephew being pitted against him, Ajit said such fights are common in electoral politics.