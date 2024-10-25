Indian, Chinese troops to disengage at Depsang and Demchok by October 29

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops will complete disengagement in the Depsang and Demchok areas of Ladakh by October 29, with patrolling scheduled to resume from October 30, Army sources said.
India and China reached a patrolling agreement last week for these two regions.
The patrolling limits and buffer zones in areas where disengagement has already taken place did not come within the ambit of the agreement.
"Tents and shades are being removed, with continuous verifications underway. Vehicles are also being shifted back in batches," said Army sources.
The agreement between the Corps Commanders was inked on Monday and disengagement along with dismantling of temporary structures began on Wednesday. The entire process is expected to be completed by October 29, with patrolling scheduled to resume from October 30 after ground verifications.
This agreement pertains solely to the standoff at Depsang and Demchok and will result in forces returning to their April 2020 positions.
Troops are moving back from points near the Y-Junction in Depsang and the Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in Demchok. "But the troops remain in the vicinity," said sources.
While grazing grounds are located near Demchok, with the nullah in proximity, the terrain near Depsang is rugged and rocky, housing several patrolling points.
Although troops are withdrawing from standoff points, no change in overall troop strength or infrastructure has occurred. "Only temporary structures, including tents and shades, have been dismantled," sources added.
"The withdrawals are mutual and will proceed in phases. Patrolling may take time, depending on the removal of structures set up since the April 2020 clashes. Physical verification and surveillance are being conducted in these areas," they said.
"There is a Line of Actual Control (LAC), perceived differently by both sides. The patrolling points were not sacrosanct locations, and there are also patrolling limits that are followed," explained a source.
"We will be touching the patrolling points in the Depsang sector," another source added.
The draft framework for the disengagement was prepared with inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs and confirmed by military officials, including the Corps Commander.
The last patrol in the Depsang area was conducted in January 2020, so ambiguity remains regarding the patrolling limit, which both sides will explore—India up to its perception line and the PLA up to theirs.
Confidence-building measures have been introduced, including coordinated patrolling. "Both sides will inform each other of their patrols to avoid any face-offs or incidents. Surveillance mechanisms will also be established to monitor activities."
"The size of the patrolling party has been fixed, and Indian soldiers will carry weapons while patrolling," sources said.
The standoff at Depsang is significant, as Chinese troops blocked access to five patrolling points—10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13. The blocked area is around 952 sq. km, according to sources.
There are 65 patrolling points along the 832 km LAC in Eastern Ladakh, stretching from the south of the Karakoram Pass to the southern part of Demchok. The five patrolling points in question are east of the strategic Sub-Sector North road, close to the LAC but within Indian territory.
Sub-Sector North, which includes Depsang, is strategically vital. The terrain permits large-scale armour operations, and China has multiple roads supplying the area, while India relies on the DSDBO Road. Depsang is also a crucial link to Siachen and the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) airfield. The Y-Junction is about 20 km from DBO. Patrolling points are established to assert India's claim over the LAC.
At Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in Demchok, a few Chinese tents remain, highlighting the ongoing complexities, as the LAC passes through CNJ.
In response to Chinese troop movements in 2020, India deployed over 68,000 troops, 90 tanks, 330 Infantry Combat Vehicles, and other artillery to forward positions.
The situation along the LAC remains critical, requiring vigilance and strategic patience from both sides.
This agreement does not cover disengagement in other areas where the standoff began in April 2020. Talks continue regarding buffer zones and patrolling limits in those areas, where disengagement has already occurred.
Disengagement in Galwan, Gogra, Hot Springs, and the north and south banks of Pangong Tso took place earlier. De-induction after disengagement will depend on building trust, followed by de-escalation.
All disengagements, including previous ones, have been based on the principle of mutual and equal security, without prejudice to either side's claims over the LAC.
Both sides have differing perceptions of the boundary, which has been contested since the 1962 border war. This has led to recurring friction between forces due to divergent views on its alignment.