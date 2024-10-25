Indian, Chinese troops to disengage at Depsang and Demchok by October 29

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops will complete disengagement in the Depsang and Demchok areas of Ladakh by October 29, with patrolling scheduled to resume from October 30, Army sources said.

India and China reached a patrolling agreement last week for these two regions.

The patrolling limits and buffer zones in areas where disengagement has already taken place did not come within the ambit of the agreement.

"Tents and shades are being removed, with continuous verifications underway. Vehicles are also being shifted back in batches," said Army sources.

The agreement between the Corps Commanders was inked on Monday and disengagement along with dismantling of temporary structures began on Wednesday. The entire process is expected to be completed by October 29, with patrolling scheduled to resume from October 30 after ground verifications.

This agreement pertains solely to the standoff at Depsang and Demchok and will result in forces returning to their April 2020 positions.