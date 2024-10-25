Pannun offers $1 million 'bounty' for intel on Amit Shah's foreign trips, calls for shutdown of CRPF schools

NEW DELHI: Proscribed outfit 'Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)' chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has announced a bounty of 1 million dollars for anyone who shares 'intel' on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's foreign trips.

In a video released recently, Pannun accused the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of committing atrocities in Punjab in 1984.

"CRPF officials, from KPS Gill to Vikash Yadav, are responsible for extrajudicial killings of Sikhs. It happened first in Punjab and now happening in foreign countries," he said.

Pannun accused Amit Shah, stating that he is heading the paramilitary force, and is responsible for hiring mercenaries.

He called for a complete shutdown of CRPF schools on October 26 in Nagpur, Delhi (Rohini and Dwarka), Sonipat, Pinjore and Jalandhar.

Pannun's call comes after a mysterious blast near a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini area on October 20, sparking a security alert. The blast appeared to be triggered by a crude bomb, partially damaged the school’s wall and a few cars parked nearby. No casualties were reported.

The same day in the evening a screenshot of a Telegram channel named 'Justice League India' was widely circulated on social media. An alleged channel had posted the video of the Rohini blast with a 'Khalistan Zindabad' watermark. It also had a threatening message indicating the alleged involvement of pro-Khalistani group.

However, the senior police officers said the claim made in the Telegram post was subject to verification. The police have also written to Telegram in this regard.

On Monday, Pannun had also warned passengers not to fly Air India flights from Nov 1 to 19, claiming that there is a possibility of attack during those days.