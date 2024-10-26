Hindu maha panchayat set for November 4 amid ongoing mosque legitimacy dispute in Uttarkashi

DEHRADUN: Tension continued to prevail in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, on Saturday, marking the third consecutive day of unrest stemming from a controversy over the legitimacy of a mosque.

On Friday, police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse protestors, resulting in injuries to several individuals. Following this Hindu traders across the region closed their shops today in protest against the police's actions.

Hindu groups vocally condemned what they termed police atrocities.

Following a strategic meeting, leaders announced plans for a Hindu Mahapanchayat scheduled for November 4 in Uttarkashi, aiming to address the escalating situation.

The unrest was primarily sparked by a mosque that has been at the center of a two-month-long dispute. On October 24, the Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh organized a protest march, which turned violent when police intervened with a lathi charge, leading to retaliatory stone-pelting by the demonstrators.

The situation deteriorated rapidly, prompting authorities to impose restrictions aimed at maintaining law and order. This incident is part of a troubling pattern of protests and counter-protests surrounding the disputed mosque.

Similar tensions have erupted in other areas of the state, prompting law enforcement to employ force to disperse crowds. In light of the unrest, Section 144 was invoked to prohibit assemblies and maintain public order.

During the protests, shops owned by Muslims were vandalized, reflecting a disturbing trend of communal violence. On Thursday night, Swami Darshan Bharti, convener of the Devbhumi Raksha Abhiyan, issued a provocative warning: if prayers were conducted at the Uttarkashi mosque on Friday, markets would shut down, and intense protests would ensue. This declaration heightened police vigilance and led to precautionary measures. In response to the escalating tensions, District Magistrate Dr. Meharban Singh Bishht imposed Section 144 in Uttarkashi district.

In solidarity with the Vyapar Mandal, the vegetable market in Uttarkashi remained closed. To manage the situation effectively, police forces from Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, and Dehradun were deployed to the area. Members of Hindu organizations gathered at the Vishwanath Temple complex in the afternoon to voice their concerns.

Inspector Kotwali Amrajit Singh arrived at the scene, issuing stern warnings against any violations of the prohibition order. However, his admonitions only intensified the anger among the Hindu organization members, who erupted in protests against the police and administration, expressing their discontent through slogans.