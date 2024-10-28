JD(U) will continuously advocate for caste census, hope good sense prevails: Party leader K C Tyagi

NEW DELHI: Amid reports that the PM Modi-led NDA government is likely to begin the process of conducting the long-delayed population census, its ally Janata Dal United JD(U) said that the party will continuously advocate the "noble cause of caste census".

Though the Union government is likely to begin the census exercise in 2025 and complete it by 2026, there is no clarity on conducting a caste-based census, a long-standing demand by Opposition parties as well as the ruling NDA allies such as JD(U), TDP, Lok Janshakti Party, Republican Party of India (RPI) and Apna Dal.

Speaking to TNIE, JD(U) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP K.C. Tyagi emphasised his party’s long-standing demand for a nationwide caste census. "I hope good sense prevails," he stated. "We remain steadfast in our call for a nationwide caste census, though we aim to avoid conflict with the government on this issue. Withdrawing support over this is not an option." Tyagi added that even BJP’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), sees caste census as crucial for advancing the welfare of marginalised communities.

“We raised the demand for caste census even when we were an ally of the BJP government in Bihar and when not part of the government. We are continuously advocating for this noble cause. We have conducted a caste survey in Bihar and shown the way to the nation,” said Tyagi.

The JD (U) has been vocal in demanding a nationwide "caste census" and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a caste-based survey and its findings were made public last year. The survey revealed that other backward and extremely backward classes constituted 63 percent of the state’s population.

In a recent interview, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, another key BJP ally, also expressed support for a caste census, saying it is necessary to "honour the sentiment" of the people. "Caste census, yes, it has to be done. There is sentiment, and there is nothing wrong with it. Conduct a caste census, an economic analysis, and a skills census. Work out how to integrate these elements to reduce economic disparities," he said.