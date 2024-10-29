Delimitation policy needs a relook, address Andhra concerns, says TDP

NEW DELHI: The Centre is expected to begin the next census in 2025 and the delimitation process by 2027. However, its key ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said the delimitation policy should be reworked and the concerns of Andhra Pradesh should be taken into consideration. Several southern states have flagged their concerns that if 2026 delimitation was done based on population census, it would reduce the representation of southern states in Parliament.

Speaking to this newspaper, TDP MP and parliamentary party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said the delimitation policy should be reworked and more consultations with stakeholders should tae place to address the state’s concerns. Andhra Pradesh shouldn’t be penalized for successfully managing its population, he said.