Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi elected as youth wing head of All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj

CHANDIGARH: The 33-year-old Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail at Ahmedabad has been unanimously elected as the national president of the youth wing of the All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj.

He is accused in more than three dozen cases in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Mumbai besides being named by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for alleged contract offences on the behest of the Indian Government.

Bishnoi was elected in a meeting of the Bishnoi Samaj in Abohar on October 29, evening. As per the appointment certificate issued by Inderpal Bishnoi, head of the Bishnoi Samaj, he had been tasked with ensuring the protection of the animals as per the tenets of the Bishnoi community.

"It is certified that Lawrence Bishnoi son Ravinder Dutranwali village in Abohar of Punjab, All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj registered number 211/1977 is unanimously appointed as the national president of the youth wing.’’

"This is your responsibility to protect animals, environment and carry forward the work and protect the legacy of Amrita Devi Bishnoi and 363 Bishnois who sacrificed their life to save Khejari trees in Rajasthan in 1730. Such incidents are not seen around the world,’’ read the certificate.