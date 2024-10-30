Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi elected as youth wing head of All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj

CHANDIGARH: The 33-year-old Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail at Ahmedabad has been unanimously elected as the national president of the youth wing of the All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj.
He is accused in more than three dozen cases in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Mumbai besides being named by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for alleged contract offences on the behest of the Indian Government.
Bishnoi was elected in a meeting of the Bishnoi Samaj in Abohar on October 29, evening. As per the appointment certificate issued by Inderpal Bishnoi, head of the Bishnoi Samaj, he had been tasked with ensuring the protection of the animals as per the tenets of the Bishnoi community.
"It is certified that Lawrence Bishnoi son Ravinder Dutranwali village in Abohar of Punjab, All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj registered number 211/1977 is unanimously appointed as the national president of the youth wing.’’
"This is your responsibility to protect animals, environment and carry forward the work and protect the legacy of Amrita Devi Bishnoi and 363 Bishnois who sacrificed their life to save Khejari trees in Rajasthan in 1730. Such incidents are not seen around the world,’’ read the certificate.
In a video message, Ramesh Bishnoi, uncle of Bishnoi said that the Bishnoi community had specifically demanded his appointment.
Bishnoi who hails from Dutranwali village in Abohar is currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail at Ahmedabad.
He is the prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and a key suspect in the killing of Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique's killing.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have accused Lawrence Bishnoi of being involved in the murder conspiracy of Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar in Surrey last year.
Recently Kshatriya Karni Sena chief Raj Shekhawat announced a substantial cash reward for prisoners who can kill gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The announcement comes days after the Karni Sena offered the same reward of Rs 1,11,11,111, for police officials to eliminate Bishnoi in an encounter.
Independent MP from Bihar, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav had recently demanded Z-category security cover for an alleged death threat from Bishnoi. Earlier Yadav had called the Bishnoi gang a “gang of thugs and insignificant criminals.’’
In his letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Yadav said that he has been a five-time MP and one-time legislator from Bihar. He has apparently received death threats from the Bishnoi gang and urged Shah to provide Z-cover security for him.