One Nation, One Election is impossible: Mallikarjun Kharge responds to PM Modi remarks

BENGALURU: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday dismissed Prime Minister Modi's comments on 'One Nation, One Election,' saying that the initiative is impossible without consensus in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Congress President Kharge said, "What PM Modi has said, he will not do it, because when it comes in the parliament, he has to take everybody into confidence, then only this will happen. This is impossible, 'One Nation One Election' is impossible."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP-led Central government was working towards achieving 'One Nation, One Election', and Secular Civil Code.

Addressing the National Unity Day parade in Gujarat's Kevadia, Prime Minister Modi said, "We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code."

He also said that earlier, there were different tax systems in India, but BJP-led Central government created the One Nation, One Tax System- GST.

"Today we are all seeing the success of One Nation Identity- Aadhar and the world is also discussing it. Earlier, there were different tax systems in India, but we created the One Nation One Tax System- GST," he said.

"We strengthened the country's power sector with One Nation One Power Grid. We integrated the facilities available to the poor through One Nation One Ration Card. We have provided the facility of One Nation One Health Insurance to the people of the country in the form of Aayushman Bharat," he said.

Notably, on September 18, the Union Cabinet approved the government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days.

The recommendations were made in a report of a high panel committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.