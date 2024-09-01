Doctors' body raises concerns over electoral integrity, allegations of corruption in IMA

NEW DELHI: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) voiced concerns over the recent electoral process within the Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging irregularities and potential corruption that could jeopardise the integrity of the esteemed organisation.

In a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner of the IMA on Sunday, FAIMA alleged that large sums of money were reportedly collected from members for nominations, yet several key positions within the IMA were filled without any election being conducted.

This has sparked fears of undemocratic practices and raised questions about the transparency of the process, the letter said.

The letter also highlights the need to reconsider the role of Dr Ketan Desai as the Chief Patron of the IMA, stressing that his continued association could further tarnish the reputation of the organization.

FAIMA has called for an immediate investigation into these allegations and urged the chief election commissioner of IMA to take prompt action to address any irregularities.