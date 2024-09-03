Congress, AAP reverse stance, enter seat-sharing talks for Haryana Assembly elections

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), partners in the Opposition's INDIA bloc, are in discussions to finalise a coalition for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections to be held on October 5.

According to a report by India Today, the parties have reached "in principle understanding" to contest the next month's elections together.

AAP sources told PTI that while the party is seeking 10 out of the 90 seats to contest, the Congress is prepared to offer only seven seats.

The AAP sources also said that senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Congress' KC Venugopal have already held two rounds of talks and are likely to meet again in a day or two.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is demanding 10 seats. However, Congress is ready to give only seven out of a total of 90 seats. AAP has claimed one seat from each of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies," said a source in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The talks come after several media reports emerged claiming that Rahul Gandhi had expressed interest in a potential alliance with the AAP during the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Monday.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh welcomed the reports of Gandhi's interest, but noted that any decision will be made after approval from the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Defeating the BJP and its politics of hatred and politics against people, farmers, and youth is a priority for all of us," Singh said.

"Any final decision in this regard will be taken by our leaders associated with organisational and election-related works in Haryana, after approval of Kejriwal," said the senior AAP leader.

Delhi minister Atishi said the decision will only be taken after Kejriwal is released. "Rahul Gandhi has sought opinion from Congress leaders and only they can answer. We have got to know about it from the media. As far as the alliance goes, the decision will be taken after Arvind Kejriwal comes out," she told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The latest developments indicate a stark U-turn after both parties had earlier decided to contest the Assembly elections by themselves.