Haryana polls: BJP unveils first list of 67 candidates, featuring turncoats and kin of party leaders

The party has fielded former state Home Minister Anil Vij from Ambala cantonment, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, and Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka.

Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhury’s daughter, Shruti Chaudhury, has been given the party ticket for the Tosham seat, while Aarti Singh, daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, will contest from Ateli. Bhavya Bishnoi, son of former Lok Sabha MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, is set to run from Adampur.

This move highlights the party's strategy to introduce new faces while preserving familial connections within its ranks.

Meanwhile, three former Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs who recently joined the BJP—Devendra Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, and Anup Dhanak—will contest from the Tohana, Safidon, and Uklana Assembly segments, respectively. Their inclusion is anticipated to bolster the party’s position in these key constituencies.

A few sitting legislators, including minister Sanjay Singh and former minister Sandeep Singh, have not found a mention in the first list of BJP candidates.

In a meeting of the Central Election Committee on August 29, chaired by party president JP Nadda, the names were discussed and finalised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other committee members were also present.

Union Minister and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar stated that tickets have been allocated to nearly all senior candidates. "The remaining seats will be cleared too and the list will be released in a few days," he said.

The BJP is aiming for a hattrick in the Haryana Assembly polls to be held on October 1 but faces a tough challenge from a resurgent Congress which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

Saini is the BJP's chief ministerial face for the assembly polls.

The assembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 5, and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.