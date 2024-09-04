Revenge tendency among wolves behind spate of attacks in UP's Bahraich: Expert

Upon investigation, it was found that some children had killed two wolf cubs in a den, he added.

The parents of the wolf cubs became very aggressive and began attacking humans living in the area.

The forest department launched a campaign and some wolves were caught but the man-eater couple managed to evade getting captured despite the large-scale hunt.

Ultimately, they were identified and both were shot, he added.

Singh said a similar pattern has emerged in Bahraich as in January and February, two wolf cubs were crushed under the wheels of a tractor.

As the furious wolves began attacking local residents, several of them were caught and released in Chakia forest, around 40 km away.

"Perhaps a mistake was made here. Chakia forest is not a natural habitat for wolves. It is likely that the same wolves have returned and are carrying out these attacks to seek revenge," he said.