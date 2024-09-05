CBI didn't arrest me for two years, 'insurance arrest' made only after bail in ED case, Kejriwal tells SC

The Supreme Court has commenced hearings on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for bail, challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that the CBI did not arrest him for nearly two years in the alleged excise policy scam and an 'insurance arrest' was made on June 26 after he got bail in the "harsher" money laundering case filed by the ED.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, informed the bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan that that no notice was served to Kejriwal by the CBI before arrest and an ex-parte arrest order passed by the trial court.

He informed the court that Kejriwal was not named in the CBI FIR and emphasised that he poses no flight risk.

Singhvi highlighted that the Supreme Court had previously granted interim bail in a money laundering case and had ruled that Kejriwal was not a threat to society.

He noted that the situation, which began in August 2023, has now led to an arrest in March of the following year, despite both the Supreme Court and a trial court having already granted him bail.