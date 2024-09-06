Bengal governor slams CM Mamata for failing to send technical report along with anti-rape Bill

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose criticised the Mamata Banerjee administration for "failing to send" the technical report along with a recently passed anti-rape Bill which is necessary for giving assent to it, an official said.

Bose was very disappointed as it has been a regular practice of the state not to send technical reports along with Bills and then blaming the governor's office for not clearing them, he claimed.

"The governor criticised the state administration for failing to attach the technical report along with the Aparajita Bill.

As per rule, it is mandatory for the state government to send the technical report before a decision is taken on giving assent to the Bill," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI on Thursday.

"This is not the first time that the government has withheld technical reports and blamed the Raj Bhavan for not clearing Bills," he added.