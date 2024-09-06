Cheetah project is success despite initial setback, says Minister Bhupendra Yadav

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav has termed the Cheetah project a success despite some initial setbacks such as the deaths of a few cheetahs in Kuno-Palpur National Park.

India is set to bring another batch of cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar National Park in Madhya Pradesh in the coming months.

“Unfortunate weather and climatic conditions led to the deaths of some cheetahs and cubs but overall cheetah project is a success,” said Yadav.

He claimed that there are 25 cheetahs in the country along with newly born cubs. As of today, the total number of cheetahs in Kuno National Park is 25, including 12 surviving cubs. So far seven adult cheetahs and five cubs died between March 2023 and January 2024.

“In the last two years, the kind of success in cheetah conservation we have achieved is phenomenal. However, conservation is a long-term time-taking plan so we need to be patient,” said Yadav during an event 'All Tiger Reserve- Through the Lens'.