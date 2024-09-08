TMC MP Jawhar Sircar resigns from Rajya Sabha, quits politics in letter addressed to Mamata

In a breaking development, TMC leader Jawhar Sircar tendered his resignation from both Parliament and politics, citing growing disillusionment with the state's governance and corruption issues within his party.

In a letter to the party leadership, the MP who is also a retired IAS officer, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent the state's concerns but highlighted his frustrations over the lack of action against corruption.

The MP, who had joined politics at the age of 69/70, acknowledged the privilege of engaging with the political process at the national level. He emphasised that his primary motivation for entering politics was to combat the "autocratic and communal politics" of the ruling BJP and its leadership.

The MP expressed disappointment over the government's delay in addressing the issues stemming from the RG Kar Hospital incident, which has been a point of contention for over a month. He had anticipated a swift intervention similar to past actions by Mamata Banerjee, aimed at resolving disputes with the agitating junior doctors. However, he lamented that the necessary steps were not taken in a timely manner.

Criticising the punitive measures currently being implemented, the MP described them as "too little and quite late." He suggested that the situation could have been stabilised earlier if the government had promptly addressed the corrupt practices among doctors and punished those responsible for administrative failings immediately after the incident.

He described his three-year tenure as an MP as a period where he actively challenged the policies of the Modi government, including its "authoritarian, divisive, discriminatory and anti-federal" measures.

Sircar recalled that after publicly calling for the party to address the corruption scandal, he was met with resistance from senior party leaders.

Though disheartened, he chose to remain in office, hoping that the party would take a stronger stance against corruption, particularly after a public campaign launched by the party leadership the year prior. However, his hopes were dashed as the party remained indifferent to the issue.