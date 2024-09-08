TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar resigns over RG Kar rape-murder protest

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday tendered his resignation from both Parliament and politics, over the incident of rape-murder of a junior doctor in RG Kar hospital and corruption issues within his party.

Jawhar Sircar, who is also a retired IAS officer, in his resignation letter to Mamata Banerjee, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent the state's concerns but claimed that corruption by a section of leaders of his party and lack of action against them was one of the reasons for his decision.

"I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital, and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps that government is taking now are too little and quite late," he said in the letter.