'Coming back to unite people, not divide them': Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid walks out of Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday, a day after a court here granted him interim bail till October 2 in a terror funding case so that he can campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters outside the jail, he said that he would continue to fight for his people. Rashid's sons and supporters welcomed him after he walked out of the prison.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has been in jail since 2019 following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

"He was released from jail at 4. 15 pm," said a senior prison official.

He defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.