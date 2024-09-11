Engineer Rashid’s release to make J&K polls more competitive, might force parties to reshape strategies

SRINAGAR: The release of jailed Engineer Rashid on interim bail and allowing him to campaign in J&K assembly polls by a Delhi court will make the J&K polls, which is the first since Article 370 abrogation, very competitive and surprising and his release may force the parties to reshape their strategies.
A Delhi court, on Tuesday, granted interim bail to Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid and allowed him to campaign for the three-phased Assembly polls in J&K. The bail is effective until October 2.
Engineer Rashid, who has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 under UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) in connection with alleged terror funding case, won the Lok Sabha election from Baramulla seat in recently held parliamentary polls. He defeated two political heavyweights - former J&K Chief Minister, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, and former minister and Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone.
Buoyed by his big win, his party Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) has decided to contest almost all 47 Assembly seats in Kashmir and also some seats in the Jammu region.
Engineer Rashid’s party is in a direct fight with NC, PDP, Congress, BJP and other parties. The party has not entered into any alliance with any party or independents. It had been receiving good responses from people in its poll rallies outside its stronghold of north Kashmir in south Kashmir and central Kashmir as well.
AIP chief spokesman Inam-u-Nabi told this newspaper that Er Rashid will be released from prison on Wednesday and will reach Srinagar on September 13.
“After his arrival in Srinagar, he will address a rally in Srinagar. On the same day, he will travel to south Kashmir, where he will campaign in favour of party candidates. He will stay in south Kashmir and campaign till the poll campaign for the first phase ends,” he said.
J&K Assembly polls are being held in three phases – September 18, 25 and October 1.
Engineer Rashid’s release is a major boost for his party and has improved the chances of better showing by AIP candidates.
Engineer Rashid's release and poll campaign will make the first Assembly polls in J&K post Article 370 very competitive and interesting. It will be difficult to predict winners as the competition will become tougher and tighter now.
“He has got a good support base in north Kashmir and through his extensive election campaign, there is likelihood that he can also influence voters in central and south Kashmir,” a political analyst said.
“It is a morale booster for the party workers and supporters. His release will swing public votes in our favour. His interim bail would also restore credibility of democracy in J&K as people had voted for him in the parliamentary polls to see him free. His release will give a message to the voters that their votes matter,” he added.
His release may force the parties to reshape their poll strategies and take him more seriously.
Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “We expected this outcome (his release for polls). The MP has received bail not to serve or represent people but to gain votes”.
The PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti accused Er Rashid of working for BJP and raised concerns about his funding sources.
“A person in jail is contesting elections while a poor person's family is not allowed to meet their kin in jails,” she said.