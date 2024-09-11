Er Rashid’s release to make J&K polls more competitive, might force parties to reshape strategies

SRINAGAR: The release of jailed Er Rashid on interim bail and allowing him to campaign in J&K assembly polls by a Delhi court will make the J&K polls, which is the first since Article 370 abrogation, very competitive and surprising and his release may force the parties to reshape their strategies.

A Delhi court, on Tuesday, granted interim bail to Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Er Rashid and allowed him to campaign for the three-phased Assembly polls in J&K. The bail is effective until October 2.

Er Rashid, who has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 under UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) in connection with alleged terror funding case, won the Lok Sabha election from Baramulla seat in recently held parliamentary polls. He defeated two political heavyweights - former J&K Chief Minister, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, and former minister and Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone.

Buoyed by his big win, his party Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) has decided to contest almost all 47 Assembly seats in Kashmir and also some seats in the Jammu region.

Er Rashid’s party is in a direct fight with NC, PDP, Congress, BJP and other parties. The party has not entered into any alliance with any party or independents. It had been receiving good responses from people in its poll rallies outside its stronghold of north Kashmir in south Kashmir and central Kashmir as well.

AIP chief spokesman Inam-u-Nabi told this newspaper that Er Rashid will be released from prison on Wednesday and will reach Srinagar on September 13.